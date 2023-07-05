Best young AFL players on show at Coffs

THE North Coast Force junior representative AFL teams are ready to launch into battle from Saturday to Monday, when they take part in the Northern NSW Championship in Coffs Harbour.

The Force will be playing matches against other AFL representative programs from the Central Coast, Illawarra, Hunter Country and Hunter Metro.

The championship will feature matches for both boys and girls in the Under 13, 15 and 17 age groups.

Matches will be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and adjacent Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park No.1 and No.2 grounds. On Saturday and Sunday matches will be played under lights.

With 29 competing teams across the six age groups, the event will be the biggest one yet, showing just how keen the junior players are for rep footy.

“This is the first year that the North Coast Force has fielded a Youth girls 15s team, which highlights the growth of the junior competition on the North Coast,” said Brad Greenshields, community football and competitions manager for Northern NSW.

“The North Coast Force teams produced their best-ever performance last month at the Hunter Challenge Cup, so hopes are high the Force will be strong this weekend.

“It’s going to be a big three days with almost 700 players in total playing in 87 matches across the three days,” said Greenshields.

Matches on Saturday across the three ovals start at 9am and continue until 6pm. On Sunday matches start at 11.10am, with the last matches of the day being played under lights until 7.45pm.

Monday’s action, the final day, begins at 9am and wraps up at 2.35pm.

Entry to the championship is free, including all matches at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.