Beyond Bitumen rally swings by Coramba’s Blue Motorcycle Project



THE Blue Motorcycle Project’s Coramba bike was a stop-off point for last week’s Beyond Bitumen car rally which raises funds for Beyond Blue.

While all three organisations promote awareness around mental health issues and suicide prevention, the Blue Motorcycle Project’s focus is on the motorcycling community.



Having heard about the new “blue” initiative, the car rally crew decided to swing by Coramba’s blue bike on the Taree to Grafton leg of the rally.

For a decade, the annual rally has proven to be a powerful way of raising awareness for mental health as it travels through rural towns across NSW.

Blue Motorcycle Project spokesperson Geoff Gorton, whose home on Orara Way is the site of the Coramba Blue Motorcycle, spoke about the incredible work the Beyond Bitumen rally teams are doing and their dedication to spreading awareness and raising funds for Beyond Blue.

Geoff said the rally truly has a significant impact on rural communities and the mental health sector.

As a new project, the Blue Motorcycle was bolstered by the visit, feeling positive about its future.

“Following the successful launch of the Coramba bike in March and the three to follow in Queensland, our next project goal is to map their locations so that like-minded motorcyclists can visit these quirky machines and continue to promote our message,” Geoff said.

Blue Motorcycle Project president Heck McGregor said, “The project’s future focus will be on expanding the network of bikes thus engaging communities and raising awareness in a visible and meaningful way”.

He congratulated the Coffs team on their bike and emphasised that they have certainly met the project’s key goal, “in particular by sparking those conversations”.

By Andrea FERRARI

