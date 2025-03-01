Big Banana hosts special fun day for Camp Quality families



CAMP Quality Family Fun Day at Big Banana Fun Park last Sunday was hugely successful judging by the smiles, amount of laughter and tired kids at the end of the day, said the organisers.

The experience gives families facing cancer the opportunity to have a much-needed break from the trauma of cancer, bringing laughter and positivity back into the lives of kids impacted by cancer.



Family camps result in a marked improvement in “family connection and adaptability” and help children feel less anxious and more confident.

The Payne family went to their first Camp Quality Family Fun Day at the Big Banana.

After having to pull out of a Family Fun Day last year due to illness, they were very happy to be able to attend on the weekend.

Son Bronson was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was four-years-old.

He is now six and has finished treatment and started school.

Bronson’s mum Alicia, told News Of The Area, “Bronson’s favourite activity was the waterslides.

“A couple of years ago we went away while he was on treatment, and he wouldn’t even go on a one-metre waterslide.

“To get there on the day and watch him go down the fastest one, where he just made the cut off for the height, was so amazing.

“He was so proud of himself.

“We met new families, some of whom were a bit nervous, and I think they were really glad they had found Camp Quality.

“The kids all jump in and have fun together.”

Alicia said there were some parents that were saying that it was the first time their family had been out for a day, just for fun, in the longest time.

The Big Banana Fun Park has provided support to Camp Quality for more than fifteen years and last Sunday welcomed over 100 participants.

“The kids and their parents enjoyed a day full of activities including riding on the giant slide, ice skating, tobogganing, the water park and mini golf, where they were able to relax, laugh and spend quality time together,” Camp Quality volunteer Jeff Skinner said.

Big Banana Fun Park CEO Michael Lockman told NOTA, “we welcome Camp Quality families every week for a full day of fun, but the Family Fun Day is truly one of the most special events we have hosted.

“Seeing the pure joy on the faces of children and their families as they enjoy the attractions is absolutely priceless.

“We’re proud to support Camp Quality and provide a day where families can simply enjoy being together, making unforgettable memories.”

By Andrea FERRARI