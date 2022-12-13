Big crowds turn out to support 22-year-old Jasmine on breast cancer journey

LAST Sunday night, 4 December, saw over 250 people in attendance at Soldiers Point Bowling Club to show their support for 22-year-old local young mum Jasmine, who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September.

Mother to Lincoln, aged three, and Luella, six months, Jasmine has shown incredible determination and fight since her devastating diagnosis.



Facing the fight of her life, Jasmine is going to need all the strength, love and support of her family, friends and the wonderful Port Stephens community as her journey progresses.

The event organising committee, a very energetic group of ladies led by Helen Bear and Lyn Manwarring, helped canvas the local community for donations of raffle prizes and auction items.

Many personal donations were offered as well.

“The 250 tickets were sold out in just five days which goes to show how supportive the local community here in The Bay is for one of their own,” said Helen Bear.

“The Soldiers Point Bowling Club donated the rooms and the function Coordinator Emily Nichols did an amazing job in organising this event and making sure everything ran smoothly on the night and needs to be commended for going above and beyond in her role with the Club.

“It was hats off also to Lesley at Taylor’s Bistro at Soldiers Point, as she donated all the meals which was a very commendable and a sizable donation which certainly contributed to the overall success of the night.

“Beautiful Occasions donated the setting up of the tables and the flowers, while Party Pixie donated the impressive signage for the stage,” Helen said.

“The night was compèred by local marriage celebrant Sarah Chippendale who delivered a very heartfelt night along with the support of Danny for the auction.”

Guest speaker Sarah Smith from the local Breast Cancer Support Group addressed the audience, explaining what the group did and how they support local women in Port Stephens.

Jasmine’s mum, Sonya Hestelow, gave a very detailed and emotional speech into Jazzy’s journey to date which was followed by a very touching speech by Jasmine herself.

“Jasmine’s family had their own little quest in raising awareness for breast cancer, with each family member’s name put into a hat,” Helen said.

“Her aunt Michelle’s name came out and Jazzy then shaved her hair off.

“A bucket was passed around whilst this was being done and raised over $1,000 to the Children’s Oncology unit,” Helen said.

A short video was also played showing some of Jazzy’s cancer journey to date.

The music entertainment on the night was offered by Dave Tarrant, Stevie and Zumba Fitness, with Lorna Davies putting on an exhibition which had the audience pumping.

Earrings and accessories supplied by Trudie Blachford from Bay Gifts were available for purchase on the night with 50 percent of the sales donated to Jazzy’s Journey.