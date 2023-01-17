Big day of junior rep rugby league set for Coffs Harbour

POTENTIAL NRL and NRLW players will be in action this weekend during a big day of top-class representative rugby league in Coffs Harbour.

The North Coast Bulldogs junior representative teams will be in action on Saturday, 21 January at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Bulldogs teams will play preseason trial games against the Northern Rivers Titans, as the Under 18s and 16s teams prepare for their respective Laurie Daley Cup and Andrew Johns Cup seasons which kick off in February.

The Bulldogs Under 18s girls tackle team will also play the Titans in an exhibition match, featuring players from last year’s Under 17 girls’ team that won the Lisa Fiaola Cup.

Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights junior teams will also be playing off in Under 17 girls, Under 19 girls, Under 17 boys, and Under 19 boys matches.

The day will be free entry for anyone wishing to come and watch the North Coast’s best juniors in action, as well as potential NRL and NRLW players from both the Bulldogs squads and the Titans and Knights junior teams.

Games scheduled for Saturday, 21 January.

9:30am: Northern Rivers Titans vs North Coast Bulldogs (2 x 25 mins) Girls’ U18 Tackle.

11am: Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights Under 17 girls (2 x 30 mins) Tackle.

12.30pm: Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights Under 19 girls (2 x 30mins) Tackle.

2pm: Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights Under 17 boys (2 x 35mins) Official trial.

3.30pm: Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights Under 19 boys (2 x 35mins) Official trial.

5pm: Northern Rivers Titans v North Coast Bulldogs Under 16 boys (AJ 2 x 30mins) Official trial.

6.30pm: Northern Rivers Titans v North Coast Bulldogs Under 18 boys (LD 2 x 35mins) Official trial.

By Aiden BURGESS