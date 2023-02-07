Big win for Westside Tennis Club

WESTSIDE Tennis Club is celebrating a big win after being awarded a $244,770 grant for the upgrade of two of their tennis courts.

The club received the grant to undertake their priority project thanks to Round Five of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated Westside Tennis Club on receiving the vital funding.

“I congratulate the hardworking team at Westside Tennis Club on this significant funding and I look forward to their project coming to fruition,” he said.

“Westside is a popular club in our community and is renowned for promoting participation in sport and its health and wellbeing initiatives.”

Westside Tennis Club facility manager Allan Pade welcomed the great news.

“This funding will be really instrumental in the continued development and promotion of tennis in Coffs Harbour for at least the next 20 years – this is the importance of this level of funding,” he said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events,” he said.

Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund will support local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.

Round 5 will see a further $160 million in funding for community projects that increase the wellbeing of regional NSW communities, including up to $50 million for projects delivered by community organisations.

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is a grant opportunity that aims to deliver grassroots projects that reinvigorate the rural communities in each Local Government Area in regional NSW.

It was established in 2017 by the NSW Government to deliver local projects that enhance the lives and wellbeing of regional communities.

