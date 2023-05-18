Biggest Morning Tea at Stuarts Point Bowlo

AT 10am on Thursday 11 May a strong collection of locals and visitors converged at the popular Stuarts Point Workers Recreation & Bowls Club to support Lin Walker as she hosted a ‘Biggest Morning Tea’ in aid of ongoing fundraising for the Cancer Council.

Lin is the current President of the Club and also a diagnosed cancer sufferer who shares much empathy with her community, many of whom are also directly affected by the many ravages of cancer and related treatments.



Catering for the sumptuous sweet and savoury offerings was entirely provided by industrious local home cooks, and a wide array of raffle items, including (but not limited to) vouchers, kitchen goods, toiletries, craft items, wines and seafood, all were donated by generous businesses and individuals.

Lin, who is currently in the midst of chemotherapy treatments, told NOTA, “I’m having a relatively good day today, thanks to all the helpers, and I just want to help fund research so fewer people suffer in the future.”

To date, Lin and the Club have raised over $3000 for the Cancer Council, and welcome further donations.

This national event is celebrating 30 years since its inception and is grateful for the continued community involvement and the influx of all important fundraising.

To donate visit https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/.

By Jen HETHERINGTON