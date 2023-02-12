BigW supports kids Breakfast Library

THROUGHOUT January BigW partnered with the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF) to support a program that raises funds for the Breakfast Library program, delivering books and reading support to families in need.

The team at BigW Plaza were 100 percent in.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

BIG W Park Beach Store Manager Kacey Stevenson told News Of The Area, “Our team is really excited to be supporting such an important and impactful program.

“We understand the importance of books and story time for families and all the joys and benefits reading brings, which is why we are so thrilled to be supporting families most in need through the ALNF partnership.

“Heading into the 2023 school year, we know this is an exciting time for many households, but it can also be a challenging time for some as they prepare to purchase all their school essentials.

“It’s important for BIG W to continue to support local communities in need with programs like the Breakfast Library, aiming to help close the gap in literacy development by providing access to books, as well as setting kids up for a successful day of learning with a healthy breakfast.

“We know that reading and story time have many known benefits and are crucial to child development but understand access to quality age-appropriate books is becoming more challenging for some households,” she said.

Throughout January, Kacey and the team invited customers to buy a $2 bookworm token, round up their purchases over $5 or make a donation at BIG W, in order to raise funds to expand the Breakfast Library further across Australia.

With many known benefits, reading and story time are crucial to child development, but availability of quality age-appropriate books is not there for all households.

As one of Australia’s biggest book retailers, BIG W encourages accessibility through low prices across its extensive range of children’s books.

The retailer is also committed to continuing to fundraise for The Breakfast Library, supporting kids in challenging circumstances, with a focus on First Nations and refugee communities and other vulnerable preschool, primary and high school aged children.

To learn more about the ALNF and BIG W’s partnership visit https://www.bigw.com.au/community and https://alnf.org/.

By Andrea FERRARI