Bike ride and presentation in memory of cyclist Alan Brighton



A LOCAL bike ride is being planned in memory of Alan Brighton, a member of Dorrigo Urunga Bellingen Bicycle Users Group (DUBBUG) who died last August aged 84.

The memorial ride on 14 February will take in some of Alan’s favourite places around Urunga, including his home, Yellow Rock Road, Old Brigalow Motel and Urunga Wetlands.

“Here we will pause to share liquorice and reflect,” DUBBUG Secretary Dave Spears told News Of The Area.

Riders will then head to Hungry Head and take the shared cycle path onto Urunga Boardwalk Café, where Alan’s wife Bev will present his framed yellow cycling jersey to the café.

The DUBBUG cyclists have spent many hours after a ride debriefing and relaxing at the café.

Alan was a founding member of DUBBUG in 1998.

“Alan on a bicycle was a sight to behold; ever cheerful, and courteous. You could not help but be drawn to his magnetism,” Dave said.

“He was courageous in his battle with cancer. He knew what he loved; and we all loved him.”

DUBBUG president Rayner Janzen said, “Alan was a quiet man, yet his presence was unmistakable.

“He was a ‘glass half full’ person. Always positive, upbeat, compassionate, empathetic… there are hundreds of adjectives I could use, but the best is ‘Alan Magic’.

“No matter who you were or where you were, he made you and the occasion special, every time.”

Alan’s son Craig Brighton treasures his memory of a day, a year ago, when his father was battling cancer and having a “pretty awful time of it all”.

“I remember walking along the footpath downtown one morning. He didn’t see me, but I looked up and saw him freewheeling down Bowra Street toward the eastern end of town.

“He had a bit of pace on, as well as this big grin. Smiling away, at no-one, just smiling.. .on his bike, riding with his mates.

“I won’t forget that memory.”

Alan was well-known in the Urunga community.

He and Bev established the Brigalow Park Motel and Caravan Court in 1969 and went on to run a plumbing business for 22 years.

Alan was a founding member of the Urunga Junior Soccer Club, established in 1970.

He was also a member and Captain of the Urunga Fire Brigade Demonstration Team, winning many events at zone and state level.

DUBBUG runs organised cycle rides from BP Urunga, three times a week.

“Our rides are ideal for retired or semi-retired cyclists, and visitors are welcome,” Dave said.

The cycle ride to honour Alan is open to all, setting off from BP Urunga at 8am.

The presentation will take place at 9.30am.

For more information on DUBBUG, visit dubbug.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

