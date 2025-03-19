Billabong Park playground softfall replacement



THE Gloucester community will soon see the restoration of the Billabong Park playground, with work beginning on 24 March to replace the damaged softfall, a key feature of the playground, which was affected by the 2021 floods.

The replacement of the softfall is funded under the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP), as part of the ongoing flood recovery efforts in the region.

The project involves the installation of 407m² of rubber softfall, as well as timber bordering.

Work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting, with the intention it will be complete before the Easter School holidays.

During the work, the playground will be closed to the public for safety.

The installation of the new softfall will significantly improve the safety and usability of the playground for the community, providing a modern and durable surface for children and families.

