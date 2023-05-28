Biowraville scooped four awards at Tidy Towns celebrations

BOWRAVILLE proved itself once again to be a neat niche in the Nambucca Valley, winning four categories in the Tidy Towns Awards.

The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2022 Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards were celebrated at a presentation in Singleton in March.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The certificates were brought home to Bowraville, framed, hung for all to see in the Bowraville Theatre and are now going to stakeholders in the winning categories, who will show them with pride at their organisations.

“It shows what a great community we are part of, with many hours of volunteering from local groups and individuals to make our town more sustainable and environmentally friendly and a place you would want to live in,” Craig Bellamy, President, Bowraville Chamber of Commerce, told News Of The Area.

Nambucca Valley Landcare, under the capable hands of Logan Zingus, took out the Waterways and Marine Protection award for all the diligent work on restoring the banks of the Nambucca River and planting hundreds of trees for stabilisation.

The Resource, Recovery and Waste Minimisation award went to the Nambucca Rangers based in Bowraville, working under the guidance of Patricia Walker and the Miimi Mums.

“This group collects the Blue Bins from the waterways and processes them into a usable recycling product in their specifically designed manufacturing unit.

“The group is also looking for markets for other types of plastics not used in mainstream recycling, thus reducing waste,” said Craig.

The Bowraville Lions and the youth from ShoreTrack were involved in the restoration of the Town Clock in Main Street and the heritage Dray, for which they were recognised with a highly commended Heritage In Culture Award.

“Because of Bowraville’s excellence in winning these awards, the town was also awarded the Overall Sustainable Community Award.

“We’re so close to being Tidy Town of the Year; we will have to try even harder this year,” said Craig.

The Chamber of Commerce has already begun to look at all the projects in the town and surroundings in order to put the best of the best forward for the 2023 awards.

Tidy Town awards are usually held in October each year, however owing to floods in Singleton the ceremony was delayed.

The 2023 Awards will be held in Scone as they were 2022’s worthy winners.

“Bowraville Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to working more closely with the local council this year and other community groups with all eyes set on the overall award, to be number one in the state,” said Craig.

By Andrea FERRARI