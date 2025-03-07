Blue Motorcycle Project rides in to the Coffs Coast



AN old motorcycle painted blue has popped up above the fence of a property on Orara Way in Coramba, accompanied by the sign “Feeling Blue? Get help”.

It is the handiwork of the group of lifelong mates behind the Blue Motorcycle Project.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The men previously organised rides to raise money for motor neurone disease and prostate cancer and have now turned their attention to mental health issues within the motorcycling community.

Following on from the Blue Trees era and more recently the Blue Tractor initiative in rural Queensland, the group positions quirky blue motorcycles in prominent locations on popular riding routes.

The simple message is designed to get conversations going around “feeling blue”.

The initial locations of the blue motorcycles are Coramba and Killarney in NSW and Kilkevin and Kalbar in Queensland, with planning well underway for more.

The Coramba blue motorcycle is located on Rae and Geoff Gorton’s property on Coramba Road and is perched high on an old tree stump facing the Orara Way.

The road is a very popular riding route through the Orara Valley.

With the help of a number of specialist tradies, Geoff and his mates turned the old, discarded wreck into a quirky work of art.

Geoff said he is hoping it will, “encourage us all to seek help when we need it most.”

The project team has a longer-term vision – to have a chain of these blue motorcycles, spread far and wide.

The group has a Blue Motorcycle Project page on Facebook, which shows interested people how they can apply to join and follow the location of these bikes.

“The Facebook page also has the formal links to the various health and support organisations where professional help for mental health services is available,” Geoff said.

The team is always on the hunt for any old motorcycles, wrecked or otherwise, and can be contacted through the page.

By Andrea FERRARI