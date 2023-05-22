Blue Water Bowls at Soldiers Point

RECENTLY Soldiers Point Women’s Bowls hosted its ever popular Blue Water Fours Carnival, with visiting players from local clubs and as far afield as Engadine, Taren Point and Forster.

Forty teams contested 8 rounds across 3 days and it was evident everyone enjoyed the bowls, friendly rivalry and camaraderie.

It was played in sunny weather except for the final day when a shower or two meant the games had to be shortened.

The winning team was a Forster/composite team, which had 8 wins with a margin of 95.

Hot on their heels in second place came the Taren Point Girls with 8 wins and a margin of 69.

Close behind in third place was Kurri Kurri with 7 wins, 1 loss, and a margin of 93.

The other results were 4th place Valentine/composite team, 5th place Raymond Terrace/Soldiers Point, 6th place Seaforth and 7th place Stockton.

It is thanks to our hard working committee, match and social committees, umpires, and the many other volunteers, plus the bowling club staff and facilities that the carnival ran so smoothly.

By Wendy O’BRIEN