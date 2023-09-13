Boambee Eagles and Urunga Raiders set for 2023 Grand Final rematch

THE North Coast is set to witness an electrifying clash as the two titans of women’s football, Boambee Eagles and Urunga Raiders, prepare to go head-to-head once again in the 2023 Grand Final, marking a thrilling repeat of last year’s championship showdown.

Urunga earned their coveted spot in the Grand Final by delivering a masterclass performance against Coffs City United, triumphing with an impressive 5-2 victory hosted at Urunga last Saturday.

Boambee and Urunga have consistently dominated women’s football on the North Coast in recent years, frequently clashing in epic grand finals that have left spectators in awe.

In a memorable clash that unfolded last year, Urunga emerged as the reigning champions after a goalfest that remained deadlocked at 3-3 after regulation and extra time.

However, it was during the dramatic penalty shootout that Urunga, led by the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Jess Snow, ultimately prevailed.

This year, Boambee has shone brightly, with an outstanding league triumph secured by an impressive 14-point margin.

In a nail-biting preliminary final encounter, Boambee managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Urunga, setting the stage for this highly-anticipated rematch in the Grand Final.

Urunga captain Jess Snow is relishing another grand final.

“We are excited, our squad loves to play grand finals together, we’ll be soaking it up and enjoying the occasion.

“Boambee have all the pressure of their amazing season, we’re going out there to enjoy the experience,” Snow said.

Boambee Eagles coach Neil Witherdin knows what to expect from their rivals.

“Here we are again facing our great rival the Urunga Raiders, as we have done so many times before,” said the 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year.

“After all games for the season have been completed, Boambee Eagles and the Urunga Raiders are left with one game to play.

“These two teams have been so evenly matched for so long, who knows what will determine the winner this Saturday.

“Both teams deserve to be there and display their abilities and determination to achieve the ultimate prize,” Witherdin said.

The clash of the titans kicks off at 4:45pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

By David WIGLEY