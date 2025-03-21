Boat Harbour Recreation Club introduces seniors to pickleball during state festival



IN celebration of the NSW Seniors Festival, Boat Harbour Recreation Club held a free morning tea and introduction to pickleball event on Wednesday 12 March.

It was an opportunity to celebrate and encourage older, local community members to try the sport.

According to the Pickleball Australia Association (PAA), the sport’s popularity is reflected in the substantial increase in membership and affiliated clubs.

Attendee Fiona Brown of Soldiers Point started playing socially a couple of months ago.

“Surprisingly, as someone who never enjoyed playing team sport, I’m loving it,” she said.

“It’s fun, easier to play than I expected, and is a great way to combine fitness and socialising.”

Approximately 30 people came along to the morning tea, with many now keen to play pickleball regularly after receiving instruction from more experienced local players.

The Boat Harbour Recreation Club, which is run by a small volunteer committee, is proud of its clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts, which are well used by the local community.

Introductory lessons are held each week and can be booked by emailing The Boat Harbour Recreational Club on boatharbourrecclub2316@gmail.com.

By Jacie WHITFIELD

