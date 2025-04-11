Boaters praised for heeding Marine Rescue warnings during March



FEWER boats heading out to sea in the wake of Cyclone Alfred has contributed to Marine Rescue NSW volunteers having their quietest March in three years.

“Boaters heeded the warnings and did not put their lives or others at risk by venturing out,” Commissioner Alex Barrell said.



“We would like to see that trend continue.”

However, there was still a statewide total of 348 search and rescue missions, with 799 people safely returned to shore.

Engine and battery failure accounted for just over 50 percent of all responses.

“Boaters can help reduce these incidents by ensuring their vessels undergo regular maintenance,” Commr Barrell said.

Lake Macquarie was the busiest unit in the state in March with 52 search and rescue missions.

The Mid North Coast accounted for 24, with 50 people safely returned to shore across all nine commands from Forster-Tuncurry to Woolgoolga.

The busiest volunteers were at Port Macquarie Marine Rescue.

They performed nine rescues, followed by Forster-Tuncurry (8) and Coffs Harbour (3).

In addition to their regular missions, around 30 Marine Rescue volunteers also responded to the flood emergency in northern NSW.

Boaters who head out on the water are reminded to Log On via the Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF Channel 16.