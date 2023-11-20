Boating season begins with record number of rescue missions

MARINE Rescue NSW volunteers across the state were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October, making it the Service’s busiest ever start to a boating season, which runs from 1 October to 25 April.

The previous busiest October for Marine Rescue NSW was in 2020 when crews completed 376 missions.



The nine Mid North Coast units made 27 search and rescue missions in October.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.

“During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including seven MAYDAY calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people,” Commissioner Barrell said.

57 percent of calls for assistance received by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in October were for mechanical or fuel issues.

“We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out, please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket,” Commissioner Barrell said.

818 people were safely returned to shore by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state last month.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers managed 16,074 radio calls through local unit bases.