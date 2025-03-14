Bob Brown Foundation’s March in March in Bellingen



THE Bob Brown Foundation will stage a “March in March” as a nationwide show of support for ending the destruction of native forests.

Locals will gather at Bellingen Park at 11am on Sunday 23 March.



With Australia heading into a federal election, former Greens leader and lifelong environmental advocate Bob Brown, has issued a call to action.

“This federal election will decide the fate of Australia’s native forests set for logging, and the fate of billions of creatures dependent on forest habitat,” Dr Brown said.

“That includes Masked Owls, Greater Gliders, Swift Parrots, koalas, and a myriad of insect species yet unknown to science.”

The Bellingen event begins with a program of music and speeches, leading into the march at 12pm.

A highlight will be the unique sounds of “Gunganbu”, a band led by Micklo Jarrett, a proud Gumbaynggirr man and language teacher, and Luke Rhodes, a songwriter and composer.

Gunganbu’s soulful melodies, sung in Gumbaynggirr language, pay tribute to the land and its deep cultural heritage.

The lineup of speakers sharing their knowledge and passion for forest conservation will include Jimmy Halfcut, an ecosystem regenerator and rainforest activist; Dr Phil Zylstra, fire scientist and expert in forest fire behaviour; Ashley Love, conservationist and founding member of the Great Koala National Park proposal; Wendy Firefly, Greens candidate for Cowper and long-time environmental advocate; and Sue Higginson, politician, lawyer and long-time advocate of native forests.

Gumbaynggirr Elders and environmental defenders Alison Buchanan and Micklo Jarrett, will perform traditional ceremonies and speak about the urgent need to protect their Country.

Foundation spokesperson Doro Baback, said that with forests under increasing threat, the March in March Nationwide is a chance for the community to come together, stand in solidarity and demand real action.

By Andrew VIVIAN