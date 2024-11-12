Body of motorcyclist found near highway at Nabiac

POLICE will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner after the body of a motorcyclist was found at Nabiac on Saturday.

Officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District were called to the Pacific Highway about 11am on Saturday 9 November when a passing cyclist noticed the body of a man lying in scrub three to four metres from the road.

The cyclist alerted police who arrived and established the body was that of a man; a damaged motorcycle was found several metres further on.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in coming days to establish cause of death and confirm identity; however, initial inquiries indicate the man to be aged in his 40s from the Hunter region.

It’s believed the crash may have occurred 24-48 hours before the man’s body was found.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.