Body worn camera trial to start in NSW public hospitals



A TWELVE month trial of body-worn cameras for NSW hospital security staff has now commenced in an attempt to improve safety for staff, patients and visitors.



The trial will see all security staff in participating hospitals equipped with body-worn cameras which they can activate in response to incidents involving aggression and violence.

Minister for Health Ryan Park said the trial, which will be independently evaluated once completed, will “provide insight into how we can reduce instances of violence and aggression in our public hospitals”.

Beginning with Royal North Shore, the trial will expand to a total of 15 hospitals across the state, including Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

Gerard Hayes from the Health Services Union said hospital staff “cop vile and violent abuse all the time”.

“A trial like this will give offenders pause for thought and provide a stronger base of evidence when staff are assaulted,” he said.

“If this can prevent even a small portion of assaults, we are all for it.”