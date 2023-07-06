Bodyboarder Ryan’s State Championship win sees him confident for World Tour comp

BODYBOARDING champion Ryan Hill-Smith has won his first state title, Surfing NSW U18 at the State Bodyboarding Championships in Newcastle during the weekend of 24-25 June.

Representing his club, Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association, the 17-year-old came out tops with 12.97 points just a whisker in front of second-placed Samuel Bisegna with 12.33 points.

On a calm ocean with good-enough waves the teenager is feeling “pretty good” about his win, he said.

It has bolstered his confidence for his next big event, competing in the Pro Junior Mens Champion of the 2023 IBC Bodyboarding World Tour next month.

On hearing the results fellow competitors from the open mens division raced down the beach to give Ryan his first chair for winning the Junior Men’s State Title.

Ryan will now be flying out to the Maldives Pro taking place 3 to 12 August 2023.

With a host of consistent wins and places, he’s confident of making a success of his entry and set up a fundraising page on the Australian Sports Foundation website, asking the Coffs Coast to support him in raising funds to help with travel costs and race entry fees.

With $5,000 raised, mum Pauline Smith said the trip is booked.

Ryan will go to the Maldives, flying out of Brisbane on 30 July.

“I just want to go for the experience, but a win would be a bonus,” he said.

His fundraising campaign is a double plea.

To qualify for the title of Pro Junior Mens Champion, there’s a requirement to compete in two of the international tour’s events.

With the Maldives Pro achieved, Ryan hopes to compete in the Canary Islands.

2023 IBC Bodyboarding World Tour Gran Canaria Fronton King takes place from 12 to 27 October 2023.

Ryan would like to thank his sponsors D5 Bodyboard Shop, NMD Bodyboards, Nife Fins, Convict Bodyboarding Australia, The Edge Coffs Harbour and Istanbul Kababs Coffs Harbour for all their ongoing support.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind donations and words of encouragement; it means a lot,” he said.

For more information and to support Ryan’s fundraiser see: https://asf.org.au/projects/ryan-hill-smith-bodyboarding-world-tour-maldives-pro

Ryan is in year 11 at Bishop Druitt College and lives in North Boambee Valley.

By Andrea FERRARI