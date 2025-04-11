Bombers blast back to beat Breakers in first-half frenzy



IN a thrilling clash at Ayrshire Park on Saturday, the Boambee Bombers launched a fierce comeback to edge past the Yamba Breakers 3-2 in a first-half frenzy that saw five goals hit the back of the net.

The Breakers, making their mark in the Men’s Premier League as newcomers, were electric from the get-go, seizing the initiative with a series of early opportunities.

Harry Menzies opened the scoring in the eighth minute, firing a shot into the top corner to give Yamba the early 1-0 advantage.

Fifteen minutes later, a well-worked move saw Jarrett Power-Casson rise high to meet a looping cross, sending a bullet header across goal to double the Breakers’ lead to 2-0.

Power-Casson’s celebration was one to remember as he slid towards the away fans, sending the Yamba faithful into raptures.

But the Bombers weren’t about to roll over.

After some initial shock, Boambee responded with relentless pressure, and it wasn’t long before right-back John Rowe found the back of the net from close range to halve the deficit to 2-1.

The match took another turn when veteran striker Luke France, a constant menace in the Yamba box, was fouled by the goalkeeper to win a penalty.

Mitch Brewster made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-2.

Two minutes later, Lachie Moye capitalised on a frantic five-minute goal blitz for the Bombers, firing home to give Boambee a 3-2 lead that would ultimately prove decisive.

In a contest that had everything, Boambee emerged victorious, with a second-half performance that showed resilience, determination, and the hunger for a hard-earned three points.

It was with a sigh of relief Boambee player/coach Lachie Moye took the three points after bouncing back from the Yamba bombardment.

“Relieved to do just enough to earn the win on Saturday, in what was a very hot day on a heavy field for both sides,” reflected Moye.

“We started the match too casually in the first 20 minutes, and credit to Yamba who took advantage of this, they are a good competitive side.

“The biggest positive I take from this match is the way we reacted to being two goals down, scoring three goals in about eight minutes, a promising sign going forward.

“We will have to be better for the full 90 minutes next week facing Coffs United away,” Moye said.

The Bombers kick off at 5pm on Saturday 12 April at Forsyth Park against their old rivals Coffs United Lions.

By David WIGLEY