Bonarrigo brings Euro pedigree to North Coast Football



NORTH Coast Football has landed a major coup with the appointment of highly respected coach Nico Bonarrigo as the club’s new Technical Director.

Fresh from his role as Youth Development Head Coach at Manly United FC, Bonarrigo arrives armed with serious credentials and a footballing résumé shaped by years on the pitch and in the dugout – both at home and abroad.

The Italian-born tactician holds an Australian FA “A” Licence and UEFA “B” Licence and boasts a playing career that kicked off in style.

He made his senior debut against Serie A heavyweights Bologna at the age of just 15 in a mid-season friendly.

He went on to spend more than a decade playing semi-professionally in Italy, gaining unique insights from inside some of the country’s most storied clubs, including Bologna and Avellino, where his uncle also played in Serie A.

The man from Bologna now says he’s ready to help the next generation of footballers on the North Coast.

“The Technical Director role at NCF is an exciting challenge,” he said.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to help grow the game and be a point of influence for coaches and players in the region.

“At Manly, the culture was all about preparing players to take the next step, whether that was an A-League academy or first-grade NPL.

“If they had the talent and the work ethic, we gave them the tools.”

A firm believer in intelligent football, Bonarrigo says his approach is about more than just developing technical ability.

“My philosophy is about building decision-makers; players who understand the game, who adapt, who thrive in systems that reward teamwork, creativity, and tactical awareness.”

NCF General Manager Duncan Marchant said Bonarrigo was the standout pick in a nationwide search.

“It’s been a lengthy process, but one we wanted to get absolutely right,” he said.

“Appointments like this aren’t just about coaching credentials, they’re about cultural fit and long-term vision.

“Nico brings not only experience from the competitive Sydney leagues but also a rare European edge that will benefit the next generation of footballers on the North Coast.”

By David WIGLEY