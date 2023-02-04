Bonville Sawtell Lions back with another car boot sale

INSPIRED by a great outcome from its car boot sale in November 2022, Bonville Sawtell Lions are putting on another such sale on Saturday 11 February with a view to holding them every two months.

With over 30 stalls displaying their wares at the Coffs Harbour Leagues Club car park on Stadium Drive, the stall holders reported back to the Lions organisers saying it was a great place for such a sale.



“The funds raised went to help the community, especially enabling the seniors’ Christmas party to proceed, where those who attended had a wonderful time,” Bonville Sawtell Lions President Vicki Sowter told News Of The Area.

Entertainment was provided by the Marion Grove Ukulele club.

“All voices were husky by the time we finished our sing-along,” said Vicki.

The February sale is shaping up with first things first, the coffee van being booked.

“We have organised the coffee van again provided by Gordo’s Coffee Van.

“The bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches were well received, with us selling out.

“This time more will be available.

“The biggest highlight was the response from the public and we hope this time more people will hear and come along.

“We have a radio promotion, signs and an electronic sign promoting the car boot sale.”

Vicki said the range of goods on sale was diverse, and you never know what you might find.

“They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“There was a wide variety of goods for sale including jewellery, paintings, bric-a-brac and much more.

“The face painting for the kiddies went down well with cats, tigers and fairies wandering around,” she said.

Bonville Sawtell Lions are involved with many projects for the community and all funds raised will go to helping the community.

Vicki shared the Lions’ gratitude to Coffs Harbour Leagues Club for kindly donating the club grounds for this event.

“Come along and sell your unwanted wares which may turn out to be just what someone else was looking for, and you may make some money.”

The car boot sale is on Saturday 11 February, doors open at 8am.

Bonville Sawtell Lions Club is also looking for new members to join and be part of a great club that serves the community.

For more info on booking a stall, or joining the club, please call Lion Vicki Sowter on 0460 337 978.

By Andrea FERRARI