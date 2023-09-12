Boomerang Bags continue to make a difference

BEING environmentally friendly is at the heart of the Boomerang Bags program which promotes the use of reusable shopping bags.

However, the team that delivers their beautifully crafted Boomerang Bags in the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest region go one step further.



They donate the funds from the sale of their quirky and fashionable bags to local groups in need.

In the last 18 months the team have donated funds to a host of great causes including:

● $500 donated by BB for Biggest Morning Tea entertainer

● $6750 raised for Cancer Council

● $250 for repair of vandalised mural at Anzac Park

● $440 Ambulance Association donation

● $500 Westpac Rescue Helicopter donation

● $500 Indigenous Literacy Foundation donation

● $500 Pindimar Tea Gardens RFS donation

● $500 SLSC – Nippers program donation

● $300 Tea Gardens Public School Slime Run Fundraiser

A further donation of 160 Bags have been made to local charities.

The group sells the handcrafted bags for the bargain price of $2 each, so their most recent spate of donations totalling $3,500 equates to 1750 bags.

That equates to many, many hours of work by these dedicated volunteers.

To achieve these results the group has a process with several steps involved; including cutting the bags, handles and pockets.

Pockets are then screen printed and ironed to set the ink.

Handles need to be ironed too then the clever sewers put the bags together.

Julie Sims of the Boomerang Bags Group told News Of The Area, “We have been running for over five years so there have been many more donations made since our inception.

“Many thousands of bags have been made and sold in that time.

“Most other Boomerang Bags groups charge more but we like to have our bags out in the community to encourage thought on recycling and reducing what goes into landfill.”

The group even recycles their fabric scraps.

“Shopping isn’t the only way to use our bags; so many people now use them instead of wrapping paper for birthday and Christmas gifts or as handbags, library and beach bags.

“Volunteer numbers fluctuate depending on the time of year with 20 people coming to our sewing bees on a busy day.

“We have a core group of volunteers who always put their hands up to help when we have fundraisers or stalls.

“Our sewing bees are on the second Saturday of every month in the Dolphin Room at the Tea Gardens Hotel where we have also have a pop-up stall on some days.

“Our fundraising efforts for The Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea was astounding, with $6750 raised.

“We had 122 guests – we ran out of space for more!

“We love what we do and our local group has been a great way of bringing like-minded people together who have made lasting friendships.

“The added bonus is we’re helping the environment at the same time.”

Halloween Bags are being made and the group will offer a range of fabulous Christmas bags again this year.

“Come and see us at our Pindimar Market stall in October,” she said.

To find out more or to reach out, visit the Boomerang Bags Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Facebook page.

BY Marian SAMPSON