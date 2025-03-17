Bowden golf bonanza at Gloucester Golf Club



SATURDAY 15 March was a bonanza day on two counts at Gloucester Golf Club.

The most important of course was that it was the occasion for a Bowden family win and by a solid margin in a maximum field.

Next it was a full field back on deck celebrating the first competition day at the course for over a week following the inclement weather experienced generally on the Mid North Coast.

The event was a Four Person Ambrose sponsored by Rob Moore.

The winning team comprised Murray Bowden, Matt Bowden, Phil Bowden and Grant Bowden with a team score of 57¼.

Runners up were A Marsh, B Berry, W Penfold and T Yates just over a stroke behind at 58 3/8.

Balls were won by C McLeod, J McLeod, D Mann and B Osborne 59 1/8; W Murray, B Murray, S Benson, J Wilson 59 3/8, S Berry, S Hancock, A Peacock, T Turner 61 1/8 with the last trophies to J Moore, J Peterswald, A Bav, E Edwards 61½.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by P Bowden 30 cm, M Andrews 84 cm and J Moore 120 cm.

At the 6th and 15th holes A McLeod 330 cm, R Moore 122 cm and D Webb 330 cm, were closest off the tee.

The long drives at the 8th and 17th fairways were won by C McLeod, R Moore, T Yates and E Blanch.

The Super Sevens for the fortnight ending Friday 14 March was won by Peter Buettel with a score of 16 points.

Balls were won by Ken Kelly and Cheryl Goodrich 15, and by Denver Webb whose 14 points needed a count back to separate him from the field.

On Saturday 22 March the Gloucester Club will be staging its annual Derros Day in the form of a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford.

The following Saturday there will be the Tom Blundell Memorial Day, played as a Four Person Ambrose.

By Peter WILDBLOOD