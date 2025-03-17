Bowden golf bonanza at Gloucester Golf Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 18, 2025March 18, 2025 SATURDAY 15 March was a bonanza day on two counts at Gloucester Golf Club. The most important of course was that it was the occasion for a Bowden family win and by a solid margin in a maximum field. Next it was a full field back on deck celebrating the first competition day at the course for over a week following the inclement weather experienced generally on the Mid North Coast. The event was a Four Person Ambrose sponsored by Rob Moore. The winning team comprised Murray Bowden, Matt Bowden, Phil Bowden and Grant Bowden with a team score of 57¼. Runners up were A Marsh, B Berry, W Penfold and T Yates just over a stroke behind at 58 3/8. Balls were won by C McLeod, J McLeod, D Mann and B Osborne 59 1/8; W Murray, B Murray, S Benson, J Wilson 59 3/8, S Berry, S Hancock, A Peacock, T Turner 61 1/8 with the last trophies to J Moore, J Peterswald, A Bav, E Edwards 61½. The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by P Bowden 30 cm, M Andrews 84 cm and J Moore 120 cm. At the 6th and 15th holes A McLeod 330 cm, R Moore 122 cm and D Webb 330 cm, were closest off the tee. The long drives at the 8th and 17th fairways were won by C McLeod, R Moore, T Yates and E Blanch. The Super Sevens for the fortnight ending Friday 14 March was won by Peter Buettel with a score of 16 points. Balls were won by Ken Kelly and Cheryl Goodrich 15, and by Denver Webb whose 14 points needed a count back to separate him from the field. On Saturday 22 March the Gloucester Club will be staging its annual Derros Day in the form of a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford. The following Saturday there will be the Tom Blundell Memorial Day, played as a Four Person Ambrose. By Peter WILDBLOOD