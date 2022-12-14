Bowls across the ages at Nambucca Heads Bowls Club





WE have been celebrating the game of bowls at our club with people of all ages recently.

It’s often considered to be an older person’s sport, but players are starting to play bowls at much younger ages, and our current Australian Champions started before they were ten!

To foster a love and interest in our game, we have had students from the Red School at Nambucca come down to our greens with their teacher, Sandra Fenning.

Graeme Hunt and Mick Boyle and a raft of keen volunteers from our club led the students through the basics

of how to bowl and ran lots of drills to develop their skills.

We were all impressed with their enthusiasm, and many showed potential.

Their five weeks have now finished, but we hope to see some of them bring their family or friends down and continue to practise their skills.

Thursday Twilight or Sunday mornings would be a great time for them to join in.

At the other end of the spectrum we have seen a team consisting of experienced bowler Kim Porter, and newer bowlers Sandra Seckold and Teresa Meehan become our Club Triples Champions for 2022.

It was a very tight match, with team Porter victorious over Margaret Flagg, Margaret Duffus and Kerrie Dale, 17-15.

The match was played in the true spirit of the game and all the ladies enjoyed it tremendously.

With our recent elders of the club, Gloria and Elaine winning the District Senior Finals, we are certainly seeing a huge range of ages enjoy the game of bowls at Nambucca and many new faces are having a great time at social bowls throughout the week.

Come on down to the club and see which day and time suits you to have a go.

By Nerida BLACKFORD