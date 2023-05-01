Bowls victory for Soldiers Point

AS well as the main Saturday Pennant Competition, the Newcastle Zone runs a mid-week Club Challenge.

This year, Soldiers Point Bowling Club entered three nine person teams.

The play comprises two games each of Fours, Triples and Pairs.

The Soldiers Point first team reached the final in Division One to play Raymond Terrace who are always formidable rivals.

The match resulted in a two games to one win for Soldiers Point.

The club’s second team also reached a final, this time in Division 3, but were narrowly defeated by Beresfield Bowling Club.

New members are welcome at Soldiers Point and receive free coaching.

Contact Mark Watt on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH