Bowraville charity receives funding boost



NAMBUCCA VALLEY Phoenix has received a $25,000 funding grant through the Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) Community Support Fund.

The funds were announced at an event on-site at the charity’s Bowraville facilities last Tuesday.

Nambucca Valley Phoenix is a community-owned social enterprise, dedicated to providing supported employment opportunities for local people with disabilities as well as operating a venue for use by the wider community.

The Bowraville facility includes several yurt-style studios, a workshed, gardens, a café and art gallery.

According to Phoenix general manager (GM) Fiona Welsh, the funding boost will enable the re-opening of a community workshed containing wood-working facilities, as well as development of a plant nursery and horticulture project.

“We are also starting a ‘box divvy’ (membership-based food hub with weekly distribution) that will further provide employment opportunities,” Ms Welsh told NOTA last Tuesday.

A statement from ETC said the grant would enable Phoenix to “enhance their services and expand their impact within the community”.

“The re-opening of the Community Shed will provide a space for skill-building and social interaction, while the development of a plant nursery will offer new opportunities and foster a sense of purpose and accomplishment among participants,” it said.

Through the Community Support Fund, ETC provides funding support to organisations addressing the greatest needs in communities related to employment, skills development, and overcoming major barriers to employment.

Since its inception in 2012, the fund has provided over $2.5 million to community organisations, including $1.5 million over the past three years.

Based in Coffs Harbour, ETC has offices and teams across many areas of NSW and south-east Queensland.

By Ned COWIE

