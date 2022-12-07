Bowraville Recreation Club Golf

BOWRAVILLE Recreation Club Saturday Golf Results 03/12/22

Yearly Medal Stoke Event: D Wren 70.

Saturday Stoke Event- Monthly Medal – Winner-Bruce Wilson 69, R/Up D Wren 70, F9: G Gillon, B9: J Townsend N/P 1st D Wren, 2nd B Wilson 9th: Balls: 1.P Lawry, 2. G Gillon, 3. T Noble, 4. C Murphy

Next Week: Christmas Round of Golf- 2 Person Ambrose 8 am Shotgun Start – $25 – prizes and snacks.

By Julee TOWNSEND