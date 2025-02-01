Bowraville Theatre Singers announce Paul Jarman as new Musical Director



WHEN Bowraville Theatre Singers (BTS) Musical Director Lissa Argue retired last year, after 18 years at the helm, there was concern across the broader community that the immensely popular choir faced an uncertain future.



BTS, who operate under the Bowraville Arts Council Inc, had thrived under Lissa’s leadership, growing their fan base through delivering concerts across a variety of genres and consistently selling out the iconic Bowraville Theatre.

Concerns regarding the future of the choir have now been put to rest with the announcement from BTS President Helen Kirkpatrick that Paul Jarman, an internationally renowned composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist who resides at Valla, will take on the role of Musical Director in 2025.

Paul will be supported by long-time BTS pianist Judith Herivel.

When he is unavailable his partner Bonnie Nilsson, a music therapist, composer and educator, will step in.

“Paul was able to fit us into his busy schedule for some sessions before Christmas, and we’re thrilled he has agreed to continue working with us,” Helen told News Of The Area.

The choir has also relocated their practice venue from Macksville Primary School Hall to the Nambucca Heads Uniting Church Hall, with practice sessions held every Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm.

With the renowned Jarman leading the way, BTS is currently preparing for its next performances, “Songs of Fire and Rain”, with matinee concerts scheduled for the weekend of 31 May and 1 June at the Bowraville Theatre.

With about 40 members from the Nambucca Valley and surrounding areas like Scotts Head, Sawtell and Raleigh, the choir is looking to expand and welcome new members.

No prior experience is needed, and the choir’s motto – “We sing because we love it” – reflects its inclusive approach.

For those interested in joining, contact BTS President Helen Kirkpatrick at helen.malcolm@iinet.net.au, Vice-President Gary Rumble at garyivyrumble@gmail.com, or New Member Contact Gianna Ceccato at jennygianna1963@hotmail.com.

By Mick BIRTLES