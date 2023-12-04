Bowraville’s historic Church of St James turns 125



THE historic church of St James Anglican in Bowraville turns 125 on 7 January 2024 and celebrations are planned to mark this significant milestone.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at 10:00 am on the day and this will be followed by a cutting of a celebratory cake and refreshments on the church grounds.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Attendees will then move onto a luncheon and dedication of the upgraded St James Bowraville Church Hall.

The hall has had a number of recent improvements, such as quality air conditioning and a deck, thanks to the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.

At the celebrations the hall improvements will be dedicated to the late Paul Weekly, a dedicated parishioner at St James and a much loved member of the broader Nambucca Valley community.

The team at St James would love to see parishioners, ex-parishioners, clergy, ex-clergy and interested members of the public come along to the lunch however they stress that you must notify of your attention to attend the luncheon for catering purposes.

A call has also gone out to anyone who might have historical information, photos, or personal stories they would like to share as these would greatly contribute to the day’s events.

St James’ Mrs Ros Johnson told News of the area, “Everyone from near and far who is interested in celebrating this wonderful occasion with us, will be warmly welcomed.

“St James’ is one of the most active church communities in the Valley and worship services have been held continuously here for its 125 years of consecration.”

To find out more, advise of your attendance at the lunch or to contact organisers you can call the church office from Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on 6568 9029, call Ros Johnson on 04275 43377 or email office@nambuccavalleyanglicans.com.au.

By Mick BIRTLES