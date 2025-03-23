Bowraville’s Tony Fuller recognised for tireless volunteer efforts



BOWRAVILLE identity Tony Fuller has been named the Oxley electorate’s Senior of the Year (Male).

Although recently retired from most of his volunteer work, the 78-year-old has been well-known for donating his time to worthy causes for more than 15 years.

Some of the many events he organised and supported were monthly men’s breakfast events and free Christmas lunches.

He also played a key role in founding the Bowra Food Hub.

Mr Fuller continues to be a board member of the Bowraville and District Ex-Services Club.

During the 2019 bushfires Mr Fuller helped many impacted community members, as Fire Disaster Coordinator on behalf of the Anglican Church.

As part of this pivotal role, he coordinated evacuation efforts, sourced supplies, and did what he could to keep the community safe.

His last ‘Bloke’s Brekkie’ as organiser and MC was held in December, when Oxley MP Michael Kemp and 57 other men gathered from 7am to chat, joke and enjoy a delicious meal.

“I’ve been told never to cook bacon again, but sausages, eggs, hash browns and all the rest I would help out with, as well as organise the involuntary workers,” he told NOTA with a laugh.

One such worker was his partner, Lesley, who lent invaluable assistance to many breakfasts and luncheons.

NOTA asked the one-time State Rail employee, wooden bridge repairer and St James’ Anglican Church Hall caretaker if he missed the regular volunteering, particularly men’s breakfasts, which he had been organising until this year.

“I do miss it (men’s breakfasts),” he said.

“I enjoyed the satisfaction of seeing all the men getting on together, laughing and welcoming others, even strangers.

“I hope it keeps going and I’ll go along and have breakfast with them,” he said.

Mr Fuller is one of four major award winners announced as part of the 2025 NSW Seniors Festival for Oxley.

Member for Oxley Michael Kemp presented the awards last week at his Kempsey office.

“Our local seniors go above and beyond for our community, and we’ve had some incredible nominations this year in Oxley,” Mr Kemp said.

“Their dedication, generosity, and willingness to step up and help others is what makes our region so special.

I thank them for all their hard work and I’m honoured to celebrate their contributions and achievements.”

By Ned COWIE