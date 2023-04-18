Boxing Club builds fitness and social interaction in youth

WHILE boxing is often perceived as a violent pastime, the sport in fact requires high levels of self-control, hard work, impressive fitness levels and most of all, team work.

Competitors can often be found having a chat and a laugh after rounds, with the sport providing an opportunity for local youth to engage in purposeful social interaction.

The Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Boxing Club was founded in 2017, initially under the PCYC banner, by volunteer trainers Phil Wallis, Steve Pietsch and Rob Wylie.

The local area has since supported the club through generous donations of equipment from many community groups.

On 4 March, 23 Boxers from Taree, Nelson Bay and Muswellbrook travelled to Hawks Nest for a sparring day with the local boxing team.

A fantastic level of boxing was showcased, but more importantly the event was a great display of mateship and sportsmanship.

The club had had hundreds of local children come through its doors over the years.

Some are there for fitness, some to build confidence and resilience, and some want to compete in the sport; with attendees never put under any pressure to spar.

Training is at 5pm Monday and Wednesday and 8:30am Saturday morning at the Hawks Nest Scout Club, with complete beginners welcome.

“It’s the shared passion for getting kids active by Scouts and the Boxing Club that makes the relationship such a good one,” Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Boxing Club coordinator Rob Wylie told News Of The Area.

“We are pleased to announce the club will be opening up a beginners boxing class on a Saturday morning at 8:30am.

“It is important to recognise Scouts Australia in the club’s success as without the use of the Scout Hall, which is given to us at a very affordable rate, we would not have a venue where we can stay set up and provide the cheapest kids activity in the district,” said Mr Wylie.

Boxing will return on Wednesday 27 April.

For more information on getting involved, contact the coordinator on 0423014415.

By John SAHYOUN