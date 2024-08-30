BPW Coffs Coast Stands Strong on Equal Pay Day



BUSINESS Professional Women Coffs Coast (BPW) marked Equal Pay Day with an event designed to be informative, but also engaging and thought-provoking.

Held on Monday, 19 August, President Deb Johnson said the objective of the evening was to ensure that participants understood the statistics and policy surrounding the yearly date and to “personalise them as they apply to women’s lives”.



A phone-based interactive quiz tested participants’ knowledge of Equal Pay Day and there were lively discussions as attendees were confronted with the hard realities behind the gender pay gap.

A major sobering fact was that despite Australia’s laws mandating equal pay for over 50 years, women still face significant barriers to financial equality.

For instance, women worked an additional 50 days “for free” by the close of the 2023-24 financial year.

Ms Johnson guided participants through an exercise to bring the issue closer to home.

They reflected on how the gender pay gap had personally impacted their lives, highlighting how factors such as child-rearing, lack of parental leave, and unpaid superannuation have created lasting financial disadvantages for women, both now and into retirement.

This led to the collective realisation that the gender pay gap doesn’t just affect women, it impacts society as a whole.

Prominent local executive coach Blyde Neser, spoke on the importance of equipping both men and women with the skills to negotiate salaries effectively, emphasising the need to instil confidence in the process.

Financial literacy advocate Nicole K. Martin, also raised concerns about the widespread lack of knowledge, particularly among women, when it comes to personal finances and planning for the future.

Ms Johnson said, as founders of the Equal Pay Alliance and hosts of Equal Pay Day, BPW Australia is committed to closing the gender pay gap through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

By Andrew VIVIAN