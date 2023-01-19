Brazilian dance delights Stuarts Point

WHO knew that a relatively quiet Monday evening at Stuarts Point would turn out to be a barefoot dance party enjoyed by all ages in the welcoming surrounds of Stuarts Point Community Hall?

Forro Dance Party, coordinated by Brazilian born Carolina Moretzohn and her troupe of beat driven dancers and musicians, organised the event held on 16 January as a way of sharing their enthusiasm for movement through music and dance, with an admission donation of $10.



“We are a group of girls who share a passion for dance and music and found that it was better when we do it together, supporting each other,” Carolina said.

This approach easily translates to the local community attitude, as demonstrated during recent events in Stuarts Point.

Fresh from swimming in the ocean, the Forro Troupe, consisting of relatively inexperienced performers delivered raw, yet inspiring musical renditions of familiar Latin American, Cuban and Contemporary tunes.

Carolina, in her role as a vibrant dance instructor, took participants through the basic steps of Brazilian Dance, and emphasised the fact that partnering for dance need not be a gendered conclusion, born out by the surprise birthday dance for her friend, Ross Pointer, who was thrilled to be in the centre of the circle of new dancing friends who each got a turn on the dance floor with the birthday boy.

“We invite all women to share this passion with us and help to create a space where we can learn about music, dance and each other’s cultures,” Carolina said.

Forro Dance Party hopes to be back in the area in a few months.

For more info contact Carolina on 0415 042 609.

By Jen HETHERINGTON