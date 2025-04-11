Breaking barriers: Deaf Camp gives kids a place to be themselves



MORE than 60 regional children will come together in June for an unforgettable experience at the 35th annual North Coast Deaf Camp.

Held at the Bonville Coffs Coast Adventure Centre, this four-day camp is a much-anticipated event for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.



Known simply as “Deaf Camp” to the kids who attend, the program offers an exciting mix of outdoor adventures including “poison ball”, a commando course, canoeing, archery, and a giant swing.

Evenings are filled with bonding activities like “get to know you” games and Auslan signing challenges, helping students forge friendships and a stronger sense of community.

Deaf Camp is a place where kids bond with each other and new friendships are forged, like that of Naser Murad and Logan Pethick.

Naser, a 19-year-old Iraqi refugee, is profoundly deaf and Auslan sign dependent.

Logan is also profoundly deaf, but wears two cochlear implants and is a user of spoken English.

Both come from different language backgrounds.

“I met Naser at the Deaf Camp and [found] my experience was vastly different growing up,” Logan said.

“I grew up not knowing sign language. Meeting others who do sign was a big difference to me.”

Penny Ward, Assistant Principal Hearing Support for Coffs Harbour and Bellinger Valley, is calling on local businesses and community members to help make the camp more affordable for families.

“These kids attend mainstream schools, often [they are] the only deaf student in their class,” she said.

“While they go on school camps with their hearing peers, Deaf Camp is different as it’s the one place where they aren’t ‘the deaf kid’.

“Here, they’re just themselves, surrounded by friends who truly understand them.

“It’s life-changing for their self-esteem and identity.”

Unlike most, families of deaf children often cover the cost of two separate trips; one with their mainstream school and one for Deaf Camp.

“We never want parents to be forced to choose between them,” Penny said.

“And this year, the costs for organising this camp are higher than previous years due to rising insurance costs and the financial impacts of COVID on camp operators.

“Deaf camp also requires additional staff to cater to kids with diverse communication needs.

“Some only sign, some only speak, and others use both.

“We make sure every activity is fully accessible in both spoken English and Auslan, and we have extra support for those children with complex needs.”

Local clubs like Quota, Rotary, Lions, and businesses such as Watson’s Caravans have already stepped up to cover the shortfall, but the camp still needs around $5000 to ensure every child can attend.

Anyone willing to help can contact Penny at 0413 681 298 or on Penelope.j.ward@det.nsw.edu.au.

By Leigh WATSON

