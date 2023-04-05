Breanna Gill wins the Australian Women’s Classic at Bonville

IN AN incredible finish to the 2023 Australian Women’s Classic Bonville March 31 – April 2, spectators were treated to a playoff on the 18th hole between Danni Vasquez and Breanna Gill.

Gill made a three-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation play to join Vasquez at six-under and force the playoff.

Gill missed the green on her approach but showed her prowess getting up and down for birdie and as the crowd cheered, the champagne flowed.

Gill carded rounds of 70, 71 and 69, winning in a playoff to cement herself as the 2023 champion.

For Gill, her victory over Vasquez at the first playoff hole represented the realisation of a dream she thought would remain just that.

Now firmly engraved into the history of the tournament, Gill was over the moon to have taken out the championship for 2023.

A newly signed three-year agreement will see the tournament become a major fixture from 2024 – 2026.

The event is set to return with full Ladies European Tour status, weekend television coverage and $500,000 in prize money.

The Australian Women’s Classic Bonville is one of Australia’s most prestigious women’s professional golfing events.

Past winners include Marianne Skarpnord (Sweden), Celine Boutier (France), Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia) and Meghan MacLaren (England).

The Australian Women’s Classic Bonville was secured exclusively for Bonville by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Bonville Golf Resort acknowledges the work of State MP Gurmesh Singh and Golf NSW in securing this major sporting event for the Coffs Coast.