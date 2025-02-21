Brear’s brilliance and Sweeney’s strike power lead Storm to victory



NORTHERN Storm made an emphatic statement in Round 2 of the Australia Cup, dismantling the Coffs Coast Tigers in a ruthless 5-0 demolition.

Tom Sweeney set the tone early, unleashing a thunderous free-kick that rocketed into the top corner, leaving the Tigers’ keeper rooted to the spot.

Campbell Brear doubled the advantage from the penalty spot, wrong-footing the keeper with ice-cool precision before slicing through the Tigers’ defence on a dazzling solo run to complete his brace.

Jamie Kennedy pounced like a classic poacher, tapping home from close range to make it 4-0, before Nic Sweeney, Tom’s younger brother, put the exclamation mark on a commanding performance with a late strike to seal the rout and Northern Storm’s passage into Round 3.

Next up, Storm will host Inverell, who accounted for Goonellabah 3-0.

Elsewhere, Coffs City United crashed out of the competition, going down 3-0 to Tamworth’s Moore Creek.

The Urunga Raiders meanwhile, edged Oxley Vale Attunga in a tense 3-2 battle and now face an away trip to Armidale City Westside.

Boambee will head to the Clarence to face Majos FC, Westlawn Tigers host East Armidale FC, and Yamba take on Byron Bay in Round 3.

By David WIGLEY