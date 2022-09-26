Breast cancer specialist nurse takes on a fitting new role

ONE door has closed and another has opened for Specialist Breast Nurse Lee Millard-Newton, who has just become the go-to support for women pre-and post-breast cancer surgery, using her lived experience and professional skills to deliver a specific service.

With the closing of The Hope Chest in Coffs Harbour seeing Lynne Saville retire from her many years fitting and supplying Amoena breast forms and bras to women following breast cancer surgery, Lee felt it to be an opportunity for her to continue to offer support and education to women, albeit in a different environment.



Now working independently with Amoena breast products, Lee told News Of The Area, “As an Amoena breast form and bra fitting specialist, I can offer customers the most accurate and comfortable fit in breast forms and intimate apparel suitable for their lifestyle and surgery.

“In addition to bras for women to wear immediately following surgery, Amoena has developed external breast forms, bras, activewear and swimwear.”

Lee, who has been a nurse for almost 50 years, said, “I worked for many years as a midwife in the delivery suite before a breast cancer diagnosis left me feeling intent on improving the journeys of other people facing a similar diagnosis, to make a difference in their lives.

“I became a breast care nurse in 1999, working initially for Dr Bill Ross at Baringa Private Hospital and Breastscreen North Coast before moving in 2001 to Cancer Services where I remained until recently.

“I have always loved my role, caring for and respecting the people.

“In my early years as a midwife, I supported women and their families and provided education, understanding how to establish a rapport during a significant time in a woman’s life.”

Her role as a breast care nurse felt comparable in ways, she said, as she provided education, advocacy and support during a pivotal moment in a person’s life.

“My role required excellent communication and organisational skills.

“I feel these are the qualities I hope to integrate into the next phase of my career.”

Having recently joined Dr Salindera’s team at Coffs Harbour Breast Clinic in a new position providing wound care for patient’s following breast cancer surgery, Lee continues to have daily contact with women on their cancer journey.

You can contact Lee at Roselee Boutique to arrange an appointment by phoning 0432 305689.

By Andrea FERRARI