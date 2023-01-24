Brickfest at the Bay raises $7,000 for Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary

BRICKFEST at the Bay was once again a responding success which created wonder and awe for kids young in age and young at heart.

Debbie Schofield of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary told News Of The Area, “Rainbow Bricks are continuing to support Tomaree Hospital Auxiliary with this year’s event at Anna Bay Public School.”



Rainbow Bricks is a local business that holds the Brickfest event annually.

All profits from Brickfest 2023 were donated to the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary.

“It was a very successful fundraiser with a total of $7,000.00 raised, with which the Auxiliary plans to purchase one sofa bed for the carers of Palliative Care ward patients,” she said.

The raffle at the event was a huge success with the second prize going to a local grandmother.

The Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary fund raises throughout the year to provide equipment and patient comfort items that are not otherwise funded for the facility.

The members of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary extend their heartfelt thanks to Rainbow Bricks for supporting their important work.

By Marian SAMPSON