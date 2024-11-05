Brock’s ‘drifting’ to success



DRIFTING is often associated with late night noise complaints, but it is a thriving sport nationally and internationally.

Plus, the Coffs Coast boasts a national champion.

Brock Stevenson grew up on a farm in Bonville and like many country kids, was driving around the paddocks from a young age.

He raced go-karts as a teenager, which led to the adrenaline rush of drifting.

Brock has been drifting seriously for six years, and recently won the”‘Drift Outlaws’ competition in Queensland against 64 other drivers.

For the uninitiated, drifting is a driving style in which the driver uses the throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting and steering input to keep the car in a state of oversteer while sliding from turn to turn.

Competitions involve a “battle” between two cars.

One car goes first, to lead, and the other car chases – trying to get as close as possible without touching.

There are specific zones on the track that the lead car has to go through and the chase car has to emulate it.

The cars then swap positions and a winner is adjudicated.

“You’re drifting sideways at up to 100 km an hour trying not to touch the car beside you,” Brock said.

He recently won a 32-car event at the Raleigh raceway, involving competitors from all over the country.

As a result of his win in Queensland, Brock has been invited to tour Japan in March for ten days.

He is hoping to add a New Zealand trip to his itinerary.

By Andrew VIVIAN