Build leadership skills and achieve your business goals

THE MidCoast is celebrating NSW Small Business Month with a free leadership forum that could help you launch your business to the next level.

MidCoast Council and the MidCoast Business Chamber have been successful is securing funding from the NSW Government to present the forum on Wednesday 16 November.



The event will kick off at the Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree at 9am for a 9.30am start. The forum will conclude at 11am with light refreshments and networking to follow.

The event will also be livestreamed for business operators unable to attend in person.

“While the Manning Entertainment Centre is a central location in our expansive LGA, by livestreaming we are encouraging businesses operators from right across the Mid Coast to take advantage of learning from our valuable presenters,” said Deb Tuckerman, Manager Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, MidCoast Council.

Catriona Noble, Executive General Manager of Retail at Australia Post will deliver the keynote address.

A panel of local business owners will discuss their leadership success.

Catriona has led significant growth and major restructures at some of Australia’s largest organisations.

She is known for challenging traditional thinking and innovating core processes, delivering significant improvements in both cultural and business performance.

“We are excited to hear from Catriona and our own local businesses to gain insight into how they have navigated leadership to achieve success.

It will be an invaluable opportunity for our small business community,” said Megan Lewis, Director, MidCoast Business Chamber.

“A good leader provides meaningful guidance, motivates employees, builds morale and takes action.

“The speakers will inspire our business community with their journeys and success in leadership roles.”

Anna Godfrey, Director of The Switcher and President of MidCoast Business Chamber will bring her skills and experience to the room as she facilitates the event.

Proudly funded by the NSW Government, the workshop is free but registration is essential.

You can book your spot to attend or livestream the event here: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Events/Whats-on/Small-Business-Month-workshop

For further information contact Lianna Koller-Redfern at MidCoast Council on 7955 7324 or Lianna.Koller-Redfern@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au