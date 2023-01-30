Bulahdelah Bowls Bash on Australia Day

ON AUSTRALIA Day the Bulahdelah Bowling Club had a nominated triples event followed by an afternoon BBQ which the players enjoyed in the coolness of the clubhouse.

Club President Ken Southern told Myall Coast NOTA, “All players say they had an enjoyable day even though it was hot and humid.”

The winners were Beryl Chapman, Glen Grainger and skip Graham Chapman with the runners up for the event being Tania Locke, Faye Southern and Skip Steve Locke.

On the following Sunday the semi finals of the men’s singles were played between Shane Reed and Ralph Turnbull.

In a tight contest of 27 ends in a trying heat, the eventual outcome was Shane Reed 25 to Ralph Turnbull 17.

Mr Turnbull commented that even though he came “second” it was still “a lot of fun”.

After many teams visiting the Bulahdelah club from afar, it has been decided to form a travelling bowlers team which has met with great response from local bowlers who wish to reciprocate the many clubs that have visited.

Every first Sunday of the month there will be a fundraiser and a sausage sizzle to help them promote the club to the broader community.

There are many other bowling activities throughout the week with Tuesday bowls, Wednesday barefoot bowls and Saturday Jackpot bowls.

Or you are welcome for a roll up at any time.

Contact the club on 49974325 for further information on how you can join in these competitions.

By John SAHYOUN