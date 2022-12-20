Bulahdelah Carols Unites Locals with Singing and Fun

LOTS of singing and a visit from Santa are a sure sign that the Christmas season is here.

There was plenty of festive cheer to share at Bulahdelah’s annual community Christmas Carols event.



The evening was organised by the community and many people flocked to Bulahdelah Showgrounds for the event.

Organising committee member Rod Paar told News of the Area, “An enormous thank you to those who attended the Carols tonight.

“The weather was against us at the beginning but eventually cleared.

“To all our local performers, those who put it together and our community groups, thank you,” said Mr Paar.

Bulahdelah local Daniel Sahyoun said, “It was great that so many people came and supported the event.

“Lots of people gave up their time to organise the carols and perform for our community, and that community spirit is what the Christmas season is about.”

Throughout the evening, there was sizzling sausages barbecued by the Lions Club, the slurping of ice cream and non-stop music and carolling by local musicians ensured there was plenty of fun for the young and old.

There were beaming smiles all round as Santa distributed sacks of sweet treats to the well-behaved girls and boys.

This year Santa arrived by police car and hopefully he passed all tests and was well behaved.

Organising committee member Meredyth Rae said the exceptional talent of the performers and the huge turn-out from the community made the Carols a very special night.

“As our very first Carols at the showground, the night has gone brilliantly,” she said.

“There were a few glitches, but the night was all about the community enjoying the spirit of Christmas together.”

We are looking forward to this event continuing well into the future and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

By John SAHYOUN