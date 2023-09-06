Bulahdelah Chamber wins again as Hunter Business Awards celebrate the best

THE Hunter Business Awards celebrate the remarkable efforts of businesses, community groups and individuals from across our region.

Even being nominated as a finalist is prestigious, with the Awards being the largest regional business awards program in Australia.



With over 200 nominations the judges had a hard time deciding on the finalists.

Judge and previous Hunter Business Board member Narelle Redman said, “The judging was very difficult as there were so many entrants that were in a close margin of each other.”

A night of celebration and a chance to dress up, it is also a night to connect with other like-minded people while enjoying both excellent food, wine and entertainment at NEX Newcastle.

With 76 finalists over 19 categories it was a nail biting wait to see the eventual winner for each award.

Business Hunter President Lauren Eyles said, “Tonight is a celebration of your hard work, resilience and dedication.

“On a night like this I’m always inspired by the stories of creativity, leadership and winning against the odds.”

Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism took out the Highly Commended award in the Outstanding Local Chamber category.

Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president John Sahyoun said, “We were thrilled at our success as this is the first time we have been awarded a highly commended award after nine years of being involved with this program.

“Given that we were up against Chambers serving populations more than ten times our size, the success is a testament to the hard work of our members and means what we are doing is as good if not better than anywhere else.

“I would encourage others to consider entering the 2024 awards and show people the great job you are doing as we are in what I consider to be the best region anywhere and we need to let everyone know what a great job we are doing.”

Category winners progress to the State Awards in November.