Bulahdelah Golf Club

THE ladies played a single stableford on Wednesday Feb 15 and the winner was M.South with a terrific 43pts. T-L.Smith was runner up with 33pts and B.Gordon won the jackpot and the NTP.

19 Vets played on Thursday Feb 16 and the winner was T.Griffin with 39pts on a c/b from R.Norberry.

D.Johnston was 3rd with 37pts and NTPs were R.Norberry, R.Winter and D.Wilton.

Saturday Feb 18 saw the running of the 3 Man Ambrose Championship (2022), and 30 players contested the event.

The Champions are K.Hughes, G.Willadsen and J.Crockett with 60.4nett from A.Jobson, W.Coleman and D.Coleman with 60.9nett. J.Parnell, R.Norberry and Z.Watt were 3rd with 61nett.

All the teams came in with excellent gross and nett scores (67 – 74).

NTPs were M.Bramble, A.Bensen and A.Jobson while the long drivers were C.Wheatley, J.Parnell and B.Gordon.

Only 4 ladies braved the heat and played a stroke round and A.Benson was the winner with 79nett.

B.Gordon was 2nd with 80nett on a c/b from M.South and T.Stellema.

By Thora-Lou SMITH