TWO weeks of Bulahdelah Golf Club Results

The ladies played the Mabel McKenzie Medal stroke round on Wednesday June 7th, and M.Reinhard won the day with 74nett on a c/b from B.Gordon. T-L.Smith won the jackpot and B.Gordon got the NTP.

The Vets welcomed 2 visitors and 2 ladies when they played their Monthly Mug on Thursday June 8th. The winner was T.Crowther with 68nett from J.Parnell with 70 nett and P.Stewart with 72nett. J.Parnell and T.Griffis won the putting with 29 putts each, and they also shared the NTP with a dead heat on 2nd/11th. Other NTPs were G.Willadson & T.Crowther.

Saturday June 10th was a Stroke Medley event and the A Grade winner was A.Gardiner with 70nett from K.Hughes with 72nett on a c/b from 4 other players on 72! B Grade winner was A. Benson with 69 nett from J.Hooper with 71nett. NTPs were A.Gardiner, C.Wheatley, D.Brown. A.Crick and D.Johnston. Long drivers were T.Carroll, P.Cheers, Z.Watt and B.Newton. S.Small won the $29- Jackpot. Great golf with 8 golfers playing under their handicap.

Medal Round 5 was played on Wednesday June 14th, and the winner was T-L.Smith with 76nett from M.South with 77nett. There were no NTPs or Jackpots.

The winner of the Vets Stableford round on Thursday June 15th was R.Norberry with 35pts on a c/b from D.Johnston and M.Bramble. NTPs were D.Brown, K.Hughes and D.Johnston. Thanks to Chris for organising the BBQ lunch for the 22 players.

Saturday June 17th was a Medley Stableford and Z.Watt was the winner with 38pts from C.Littlechild with 36pts on a c/b from M.Bramble. NTPs were M.Bramble, K.Hughes, M.Barrow and T.Stellema. Long drivers were T.Carroll, K.Hughes, D.Johnston and K.Guyer.

The annual Judy Newman Memorial Day was contested on Sunday June 18th, and 54 players enjoyed a beautiful day on the course (once the frost had melted!). More than half of the players were visitors and a very friendly day was enjoyed by all. Thanks to all the sponsors, cooks, organisers, helpers and particularly Brad Newman who initiated the day. The 2 person Ambrose was hotly contested with 3 pairs coming in with 63.5nett. The winners of the perpetual trophy were W.Thomson & A.Callaghan on a c/b from A.Morris & M.Weir, and B.Newton & T.Griffis. NTPs were L.Barry and B.Newton and long drivers were A.Norris and K.Sellers. Congratulations to all.

