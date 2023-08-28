Bulahdelah Golf Club Myall Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 29, 2023 Terry and Barbie – Foursomes Champions. THE ladies played their 27 hole Foursomes Championship last Tuesday and the 2023 Champions are B.Gordon and T.Stellema with 140gross. The nett winners were T-L.Smith and B.Newton by ½ stroke from M.Reinhard and H.Aitken with 116.5. The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday and D.Harvey was the winner with 38pts from C.Nebauer with 37pts and R.Hanson with 36pts on a c/b. NTPs were S.Moss and D.Harvey while C.Littlechild won the $19- jackpot. Saturday 26th was the Monthly Mug and some great scores were posted by the 39 players who enjoyed a beautiful day on the course. The August Mug and A Grade winner was D.Harvey with 62nett from M.Bramble with 66nett. B Grade winner was P.Norman with 68nett from S.Sharp with 69nett. C Grade winner was M.Sakalis with 65nett from T.Griffis with 71nett on a c/b from G.Willadsen. The ladies’ Mug winner was T.Stellema with 66nett from A.Benson with 70nett. NTPs were J.Graham, C.Littlechild, S.McNaughton and B.Newton (x2). Long drivers were D.Harvey, M.Sakalis, M.Tatam and T-L.Smith. D.Harvey topped off a great week with the jackpot. By Thora-Lou SMITH