Bulahdelah Golf Club

THE ladies played their 27 hole Foursomes Championship last Tuesday and the 2023 Champions are B.Gordon and T.Stellema with 140gross.

The nett winners were T-L.Smith and B.Newton by ½ stroke from M.Reinhard and H.Aitken with 116.5.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday and D.Harvey was the winner with 38pts from C.Nebauer with 37pts and R.Hanson with 36pts on a c/b. NTPs were S.Moss and D.Harvey while C.Littlechild won the $19- jackpot.

Saturday 26th was the Monthly Mug and some great scores were posted by the 39 players who enjoyed a beautiful day on the course.

The August Mug and A Grade winner was D.Harvey with 62nett from M.Bramble with 66nett. B Grade winner was P.Norman with 68nett from S.Sharp with 69nett. C Grade winner was M.Sakalis with 65nett from T.Griffis with 71nett on a c/b from G.Willadsen.

The ladies’ Mug winner was T.Stellema with 66nett from A.Benson with 70nett. NTPs were J.Graham, C.Littlechild, S.McNaughton and B.Newton (x2).

Long drivers were D.Harvey, M.Sakalis, M.Tatam and T-L.Smith. D.Harvey topped off a great week with the jackpot.

By Thora-Lou SMITH