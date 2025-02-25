

IT was the first NSW Medal round on Wednesday 12 February at Bulahdelah Golf Club, and Alison Benson was the winner with 71nett from Lou Smith with 75nett.

Bernie Newton won the Jackpot again.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday 13 February and Steve South was the winner with 39pts from Rick Winter with 37pts and Steve Fitzgerald with 33pts (c/b).

Mick Welsh was the jackpot winner while Dave Brown and Rod Norberry got NTPs.

Saturday 15th was a Stableford game and the winner was Geoff Harvey with 39pts from Alan Benson with 37pts on a c/b from John Stellema. Ladies’ winner was Lou Smith with 34pts on a c/b from Terry Stellema. NTPs were Toby Carroll, Dave Brown, Don Schoonhoven and Lou Smith. Long drivers were Toby Carroll, Alan Benson, Steve South and Bernie Newton.

Sunday 16th was a big day for the Club with 80 men coming from far and wide to play in the catch-up 2024 Open Day.

While the course was magnificent, the strong southerly wind made the going difficult.

Two A graders came in with 75 gross and a sudden death playoff went to the 3rd hole with TJ Fortesque finally clinching the Championship from D.Hobday.

B Grade gross winner was M.Styles with 82 from A.Benson with 90 (c/b). C Grade gross winner was M.Bills with 94 from S.South with 96. A Grade nett winner was C.Littlechild with 73 from A.Callaghan with 74. B Grade nett winner was A.Peacock with 72 from K.Scrimshaw with 74.. C Grade nett winner was P.Bowen with 73 from L.Rankin with 76. NTPs were C.Littlechild, G.Reid, D.Robbins, R.Donnelly, L.Rankin, A.Kirkman, W.Thomson, G.Leahy. B.Veitch won the 17th jackpot. Peter Norman won the giant raffle.

The memorial Trent Styles Trophy (best nett over the field) was won by Michael Styles with 68nett; he was the only player to come in under his handicap!

It was a great day and many thanks go to our very generous sponsors – particularly Ampol Fuels, Alan & Alison Benson, Toby Carroll, John and Terry Stellema.

Thanks also to all those who contributed their time, cooking, serving and organisation skills etc etc – many hands made the event a success.

The 2025 Open Day will be held in October – let’s do it all again!

The ladies played a Stableford on Wednesday 19th and the winner was Lou Smith on a c/b from Alison Benson – both with 33pts.

The Vets played a Stableford Multiplier on Thursday 20th and 24 players enjoyed the event. Winners with 63pts were Dave Johnston & Craig Littlechild. Ron MacDaniels & Rick Winter were next with 59pts from Wayne Green & Dave Flynn with 56pts. NTPs were Dave Brown, Ken Hughes and Mick Welsh. Ron MacDaniels also won the 17th jackpot and sank the birdie putt.

Just 28 players turned up for February’s Monthly Mug on Saturday 22nd and the Mug winner was Stewart McNaughton with 72nett from Allan Crick with 73nett. Ladies’ winner was Lou Smith with 74nett from Alison Benson with 80nett. No NTPs (the course was difficult with challenging pin positions) and the long drivers were Geoff Harvey, Ken Hughes, David Shultz and Lou Smith. Lou also grabbed the 17th jackpot, but missed the birdie putt. The Men’s Championship will begin next weekend – the first 2 rounds played on Saturday and Sunday.

By Thora-Lou SMITH

